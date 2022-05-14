Man found shot to death in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was found shot dead Saturday morning in Brighton.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:14 a.m. to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue to assist the Brighton Police Department after a 35-year-old man was found slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle. Deputies report that the man had been shot.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or JSCO at 205-325-1450, option 2.

