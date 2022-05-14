ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was found shot dead Saturday morning in Brighton.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:14 a.m. to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue to assist the Brighton Police Department after a 35-year-old man was found slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle. Deputies report that the man had been shot.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or JSCO at 205-325-1450, option 2.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

AL.com

Man found slain in vehicle in Brighton now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in Brighton early Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Dewayne Miller. He was 35 and lived in Brighton. Deputies were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue...
BRIGHTON, AL
