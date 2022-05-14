ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville man charged with repeatedly raping 11-year-old over 2-year period

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Deon Flintroyal, 33, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. According to the arrest report, the...

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder

Quentin Neatedrick Black, 22, was arrested today and charged with attempted first degree murder in the May 14 shooting of Louis Andrew Martin, Jr. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the corner of SW 67th Terrace and SW 4th Place at 5:40 p.m. on May 14 after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who had been shot. Deputies found Martin with several gunshots to his torso and immediately transported him to UF Health Shands with life-threatening wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville Police Department bodycam footage shows midtown/downtown chaos over multiple weekends: “It’s bedlam”

We have obtained a copy of the video shown by Interim Police Chief Lonnie Scott Sr. to the Gainesville City Commission on May 5, and the 5-minute video can be viewed below. The video mostly shows views from the body cameras of Gainesville Police Department officers while monitoring late-night crowds in midtown and downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Boost Mobile employees arrested for stealing from business and customers

Jauquilise A. Curry, 27, and Zachary Krom Grainger, 24, were arrested yesterday at the Boost Mobile store at 3439 W. University Avenue after an internal investigation produced evidence that they had been systematically stealing money from both the business and its customers. According to the arrest report, a Boost Mobile...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Firefighter Boothby going home after treatment for aplastic anemia

Alachua County Fire-Rescue is pleased to announce that our firefighter, Brandon Boothby, will be being discharged from UF Health today. Many of you have been following the story of Firefighter Boothby, who in February was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia. Since then, Brandon has been though chemotherapy, a life-threatening situation with a Staph infection in his sinuses, and a bone marrow transplant from an international donor. Brandon has stabilized and his bone marrow transplant was extremely successful and he is being discharged home to where he can continue his recovery. We congratulate Firefighter Boothby on this milestone and continue to support him on his road to a full recovery.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Santa Fe High School valedictorian and salutatorian follow in their siblings’ footsteps

At Santa Fe High School, being at the top of their graduating classes is a family affair—or rather, a ‘families’ affair—for two current and two past students. Rylie Tam has been named the school’s 2022 valedictorian, while Megan Walls is this year’s salutatorian. Earning those tops spots is certainly a significant achievement. But what makes them even more noteworthy is that just two years ago, Rylie’s older brother Ethan was the school’s valedictorian, while Megan’s sister Lacey was the salutatorian.
SANTA FE, FL
Alachua County Recognizes National Emergency Medical Services Week

May 15 through 21, 2022, is “National Emergency Medical Services Week,” which celebrates EMS practitioners across the country and recognizes their significant contributions to their local community. The theme for EMS Week 2022 is Rising to the Challenge, presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
City commission is one vote away from passing ordinances that impose new regulations on every restaurant, food retailer, and apartment complex

With little discussion, the first reading of the City of Gainesville’s Zero Waste ordinances passed unanimously on May 5. The “Solid Waste” ordinance establishes some new requirements for commercial establishments, including providing an equal number of receptacles for recycling as are provided for garbage, requiring pharmacies to provide a take-back program for prescription drugs, and requiring all properties that provide commercially-collected residential garbage service to also provide recycling service. Residential properties with at least 200 leased units must provide a plan by January 1, 2023, for diverting “usable and functioning household goods, furnishings, and electronics” from the landfill waste stream. Properties with at least 50 leased units must provide such a plan by January 1, 2025.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Letter: City commission should delay “exclusionary/inclusionary” zoning until new commissioners are sworn in

In 1968, when retired Black Seminole cabinet maker Jesse Aaron needed money for his wife’s surgery, he said God came to him in a dream and told him, “Jesse, carve wood.” For 10 years, beginning at the age of 81, he sold his sculptures from his front yard on NW 7th Ave in the Fifth Avenue neighborhood. One of them is in the Smithsonian. The house that Aaron built in 1935 is still listed on the state tourism site but was demolished by developer Andy Coffey, who replaced the entire block with six 2-story 5BR 5BA “luxury apartments” that typically rent for about $1,000 per bedroom. He named them Carver’s Corner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alachua County Environmental Protection Advisory Committee Vacancies

The Alachua County Commission seeks applications to fill openings on the Environmental Protection Advisory Committee (EPAC). EPAC currently meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Environmental Protection Department Conference Room A, located in the Seagle Building (408 W. University Avenue, Gainesville). EPAC provides an...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Tom Parsons takes gold at X-Games

Gainesville resident and well-known international X-Games competitor Tom Parsons claimed another Gold medal in X-Games Best Whip, this time at X-Games Chiba, Japan. Tom said he was surprised by the result in Japan because he had not had much time to prepare. He had been doing rehab from surgery for an injury that occurred at the end of 2021 and then had no place to practice in Alachua County due to zoning restrictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL

