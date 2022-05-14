Gainesville man charged with repeatedly raping 11-year-old over 2-year period

Alachua County Fire-Rescue is pleased to announce that our firefighter, Brandon Boothby, will be being discharged from UF Health today. Many of you have been following the story of Firefighter Boothby, who in February was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia. Since then, Brandon has been though chemotherapy, a life-threatening situation with a Staph infection in his sinuses, and a bone marrow transplant from an international donor. Brandon has stabilized and his bone marrow transplant was extremely successful and he is being discharged home to where he can continue his recovery. We congratulate Firefighter Boothby on this milestone and continue to support him on his road to a full recovery.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO