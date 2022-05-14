Gainesville man charged with repeatedly raping 11-year-old over 2-year period

With little discussion, the first reading of the City of Gainesville’s Zero Waste ordinances passed unanimously on May 5. The “Solid Waste” ordinance establishes some new requirements for commercial establishments, including providing an equal number of receptacles for recycling as are provided for garbage, requiring pharmacies to provide a take-back program for prescription drugs, and requiring all properties that provide commercially-collected residential garbage service to also provide recycling service. Residential properties with at least 200 leased units must provide a plan by January 1, 2023, for diverting “usable and functioning household goods, furnishings, and electronics” from the landfill waste stream. Properties with at least 50 leased units must provide such a plan by January 1, 2025.
Comments / 1