Mariners' Dylan Moore: Remains on bench

Elias, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, allowed an earned run on one hit and two walks over an inning in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. The veteran southpaw gave himself some extra work in his 2022 majors debut thanks to some control issues, but he ultimately escaped the eighth inning having allowed just one run on a Bo Bichette single. Elias may only remain with the Mariners through the end of the series against Toronto on Wednesday, since his call-up was a direct result of Drew Steckenrider going on the restricted list ahead of the Mariners crossing into Canada.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO