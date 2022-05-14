ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Remains on bench

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moore isn't starting Saturday against the Mets. Although Jarred Kelenic was optioned...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Julio Rodriguez doesn’t get mad, he gets even

After a huge rookie mistake in the second, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez could have sulked. Instead, he found ways to get even. Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez showed up to this weekend’s series in Queens, New York as a hot hitter. In 19 games since May 11, he hit .329 with a .839 OPS, 6 extra base hits, 8 runs scored, and 9 RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Blue Jays after 4-hit outing

LINE: Blue Jays -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Sunday in an 8-7 win over the Mets. Toronto has an 18-17 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Blue...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder sitting on Monday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Luis Barrera versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 95 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .253 batting average with a .662 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Not yet throwing

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Giles (finger) has yet to begin throwing off a mound, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Giles appears to be fully recovered from October 2020 Tommy John surgery at this point, but his Mariners and season debuts have been delayed to the right middle finger tendon injury he sustained in spring training. He was cleared to start a throwing program in late April, but at the stage, Giles is still focused on increasing his throwing distance and intensity off flat ground before advancing to mound work. The 31-year-old is likely at least a month away from returning from the 60-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Gives up run in '22 debut

Elias, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, allowed an earned run on one hit and two walks over an inning in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. The veteran southpaw gave himself some extra work in his 2022 majors debut thanks to some control issues, but he ultimately escaped the eighth inning having allowed just one run on a Bo Bichette single. Elias may only remain with the Mariners through the end of the series against Toronto on Wednesday, since his call-up was a direct result of Drew Steckenrider going on the restricted list ahead of the Mariners crossing into Canada.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Steven Souza: Receives breather Wednesday

Souza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Souza proceeded to start in each of the Mariners' last five games, going 3-for-15 with an RBI. He could lose hold of an everyday role next week, when Seattle is expected to bring back 2020 American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis (knee) from the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Steven Souza: Replaces Kelenic in everyday role

Souza will serve as Seattle's designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Monday's game in Toronto. Following Jarred Kelenic's recent demotion to Triple-A Tacoma, Souza appears to have settled in as a regular in the Seattle outfield. Though he'll be serving as a DH in Monday's series opener in Toronto, Souza manned right field in each of Seattle's three games versus the Mets over the weekend, going 2-for-11 with an RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Scott Servais has nerves of steel

Seattle Mariners’ skipper, Scott Servais, has nerves of steel. He’s unafraid of rolling the dice and betting on the more likely positive outcome. The Seattle Mariners skipper, Scott Servais, is a gambler. Quite possibly a fan of Foreigner and their hit song, “Cold as Ice.” Here are the opening lyrics for those who aren’t familiar with this classic Foreigner song.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

5 questions with Seattle Mariners hitting prospect Jonatan Clase

This week, I had the opportunity to interview Seattle Mariners prospect Jonatan Clase and ask him a few questions. Clase is from the Dominican Republic. He signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners organization in 2019 at the age of 17. Built like a superstar, Clase is a switch-hitter who plays the outfield with power and a whole lot of speed.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Swats two long balls Monday

Casali went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three total runs and four total RBI in Monday's 7-6 victory versus Colorado. Batting out of the No. 9 spot in the order, Casali drove in each of the Giants' first four runs with a solo homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the fifth. This was Casali's third career multi-homer game and his first since 2015. The backup catcher has been red hot over his past four contests, going 7-for-10 with three homers, eight RBI, four runs and three walks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Stock Up, Stock Down 5/9-15/22

Each week, PNWS evaluates the Seattle Mariners players. We’ll feature those who are playing well and those who are not playing well. This is the stock report for May 9-15, 2022. Every week PNWS provides their evaluation of the Seattle Mariners, whose play is good (stock up) and not...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Should be back by Monday

The Mariners are expected to activate Lewis (knee) from the 10-day injured list no later than Monday, as his 20-day rehab assignment window will close Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. After two straight off days, Lewis returned to the Triple-A Tacoma lineup with a bang Tuesday, going...
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro batting seventh on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Toro will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Steven Souza Jr. moves to the bench. The Mariners implied team total of...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA

