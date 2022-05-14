ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lincoln County through 500 PM MDT At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Forder, or 39 miles south of Limon, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forder, Karval and Wild Horse Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County LATE SPRING STORM MAY BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE FRONT RANGE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY .Confidence is increasing in moderate to heavy snowfall in the Front Range mountains, Foothills and along the Urban Corridor starting late Thursday for the mountains and higher foothills and late Friday for elsewhere through Saturday afternoon. There is still a lot of uncertainty in snowfall totals but significant impacts seem likely, especially for broken trees that could lead to power interruptions or outages. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Heavy snow could break tree limbs that could lead to power outages.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet LATE SPRING STORM MAY BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE FRONT RANGE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY .Confidence is increasing in moderate to heavy snowfall in the Front Range mountains, Foothills and along the Urban Corridor starting late Thursday for the mountains and higher foothills and late Friday for elsewhere through Saturday afternoon. There is still a lot of uncertainty in snowfall totals but significant impacts seem likely, especially for broken trees that could lead to power interruptions or outages. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Front Range Foothills, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range and East Slopes Park and Northern Gore Ranges, Gore Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM through 9 PM Thursday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 220 through 230 and 233 which includes all of the mountains, valleys, I-25 corridor counties as well as eastern Las Animas County A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM through 9 PM Thursday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 231, 232 and 234 through 237 which includes Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224...225...226...227 228...229...230 AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223 224...225...226...227...228...229...230 and 233. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-18 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-18 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern El Paso County through 430 PM MDT At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Truckton, or 43 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Truckton, Yoder and Rush. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO

Community Policy