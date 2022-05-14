Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County LATE SPRING STORM MAY BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE FRONT RANGE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY .Confidence is increasing in moderate to heavy snowfall in the Front Range mountains, Foothills and along the Urban Corridor starting late Thursday for the mountains and higher foothills and late Friday for elsewhere through Saturday afternoon. There is still a lot of uncertainty in snowfall totals but significant impacts seem likely, especially for broken trees that could lead to power interruptions or outages. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Heavy snow could break tree limbs that could lead to power outages.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO