As a two-tour combat veteran, Kia Anthony says the one adage that reverberated throughout her seven-year military career was: “If not you, then who?”. Anthony never wanted to be a mayor, much less a politician. Seeing what was happening in her adopted town and her desire to be a public servant pushed her to seek political office. She prayed about it and was given the go-ahead, she said. Also, as Anthony explains it, her mother – who often fed and clothed the less fortunate – instilled in her the DNA of public service.

SPRING LAKE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO