ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Western Bowl honors Kids Bowl Free summer program

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCFGe_0feK193W00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday officials from Kids Bowl Free.com announced their Kids Bowl Free (KBF) summer bowling program for participating bowling centers around the country.

According to Kids Bowl Free.com, bowling centers, schools, and organizations team up to provide the summer program. KBF said they aim to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.

Steps to register for the KBF program include:

  • visit www.KidsBowlFree.com
  • Select State/Providence
  • Select a bowling center in the area
  • Sign up and download the KBF app

According to KBF children must meet the age requirement of the participating bowling centers. KBF said registered kids get two free games of bowling every day this summer.

For more information on the Kids Bowl Free program and to register, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Olympians visit Borger students, open Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by organizers, Olympians Elizabeth Beisel and Rowdy Gaines will visit area youth for the 2022 “Make a Splash” tour presented by Phillips 66. Throughout Wednesday, the athletes will visit local elementary schools in Borger and Stinnett for student meetings and Q&A sessions. Organizers with the tour described that Beisel and […]
BORGER, TX
thepampanews.com

Kooper Zane Preston Memorial Bull Riding event set for June 4

The Kooper Zane Preston Memorial Bull Riding event has been set for Saturday, June 4 at the Top O’ Texas Arena in Pampa. Muttin’ Bustin’ will be at 4 p.m., steers will continue after a tribute to Kooper Zane Preston, who along with two others passed away in a car crash last October.
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KGNC celebrates 100th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-KGNC announced on Wednesday they will host a celebration for the 100th anniversary of the station. Three members will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm at the KGNC building, located at 3505 Olsen Blvd. The event announcement said it will feature special guests […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Society
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

United Supermarkets starts donation campaign for Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets announced a campaign Tuesday, which aims to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. According to a news release from the supermarket chain, the donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The campaign will run in United Supermarkets chain stores throughout Texas and New Mexico, including United […]
AMARILLO, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Amarillo, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Fantastic eats! Although this is a steakhouse, they serve juicy, tasty fried chicken as well. It's the perfect spot for a family outing where everyone can get what they want, whether it's steak, chicken or a burger.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Free Games#Kcit#Kbf
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TTUHSC celebrates Physician Assistant building expansion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) celebrated the completion of the School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Program expansion Tuesday. The university said the $30 million expansion will provide training facilities to enhance health care services and train future providers in the Permian Basin. Located on the Midland College campus, […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

This Unique Historic Home in Amarillo is an Airplane Bungalow

I'm a sucker for historical homes. Especially for the ones that have official historical markers and plaques--like the Avery and Mary Turner house. And I bet you've never really paid attention to this particular piece of history that's hidden in plain view within the heart of Amarillo's historic Plemons-Eakle neighborhood.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

U.S. Rep. Jackson announces winners of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 announced Wednesday that two local students were honored through the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, highlighting work from high school students throughout District 13. According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jessica Jewell Starrett, a senior at Randall […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo SPCA hosts 28th annual Muttfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — No matter the dog, the size, or the breed, the Starlight Ranch Event Center was full of them as Sunday was the 28th annual Amarillo SPCA’s Muttfest. Patti Amador, a volunteer with the Amarillo SPCA said Muttfest is one of their biggest fundraisers. “We actually have three fundraisers during the year. […]
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Buc-ee’s Deal Not Official in Amarillo, What Does That Mean for Lubbock?

Back in February, we told you that the City of Amarillo officially approved a Buc-ee's to open. However, it's not that simple. We all thought it was a done deal because the Amarillo City Council vote unanimously to approve a Buc-ee's Travel Center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. New information from MyHighPlains.com claims officials from Buc-ee's told them they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo. They told them that "there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property."
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heat Exhaustion vs. Heat Stroke: What to know

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Summer in the Panhandle has seen the chance of record high temperatures. If you spend time outdoors, it is important to recognize the differences between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. According to the CDC, if your body becomes overheated it could be life-threatening. According to the National Weather Service, the human […]
PANHANDLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy