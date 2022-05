KINGPORT - Tony Reed, 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He resided most of his life in Kingsport. Tony was a graduate of Gate City High School. He had retired from Eastman following 25 years of service. Tony was a member of the First Christian Church, where before his illness, he served as elder and head of the building and grounds ministry. He had a great passion for golf. Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO