Big Stone Gap, VA

Loraine Faye Gilliam

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Loraine Faye Gilliam, 71, passed...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Abraham Presley Price

BLACKSBURG, VA -- Abraham Presley Price, 42, formerly of Scott County, VA , passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sonja "Sonnie" Renell Hughes

KINGSPORT - Sonja "Sonnie" Renell Hughes, 53, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Jean Keith Compton

NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. Shirley was born in Russell County, VA on November 21, 1943, to the late Koen and Verdia Keith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; brothers, Ray and Roger Keith. Shirley was a member of Nickelsville First Baptist Church. She retired from BB & T after many years of service. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. The light of her life was her granddaughter, Baylie, whom she loved dearly and was so proud of her. She loved watching Baylie in all the sports she participated in and was her biggest fan.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mr. Richard H. Trent

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Richard H. Trent, 88, Johnson City, entered into rest, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Scott County, VA a resident of Kingsport for over forty years, and had lived in Johnson City later for many years. He was a member...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William “Craft” Adams

CHURCH HILL - William “Craft” Adams, 88, of Church Hill, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Hickman

KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Phil Whittemore will officiate. To share memories and condolences with the family...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins

CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Willard J Godsey

KINGSPORT - Willard J Godsey, age 77, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years Linda Smith Godsey, son Michael Lynn Godsey and wife Sandi Godsey, son Mitchell Landon Godsey, granddaughter Brianna Kay Rodriguez and husband Jordan Rodriquez, and grandson Tyler McMurray. granddaughter Kaylee Storie, great-grandchildren Zymari, Zaven, Zarian, Zarick, brothers Carles Godsey and Paul Godsey along with numerous nieces and nephews.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron, 92, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, due to complications from a fall, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 4, 1930, she grew up in Kingsport, graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1948. In 1949 she married Horton Ketron and enjoyed being a homemaker and caring for her husband and two daughters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marlene J. (Janette) McClain

MORRISTOWN - Marlene J. (Janette) McClain 91 of Morristown TN passed away on Friday 13, 2022. Mrs. McClain was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Reed and Juanita Reed. Sons, Steve McClain and Joel Wayne McClain. Brothers, Otis Reed and Charlie Edward Reed. She is survived by her beloved"...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Doris Lawson

Doris Lawson passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. There are no services scheduled at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Lawson family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces May awards

Keep Kingsport Beautiful announced the May Beautification Awards on Tuesday night during the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at City Hall. During the meeting, each of the homes was shown, along with their beautiful landscaping. Residential winners were: Bob and Janet Batts, 1208 Tuscany Way; Rickey and Sandy...
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Music on the Square hosts Fritz & Co.

Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, is set to host Fritz & Co. downtown on Friday. Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through September from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joe Kan Mashburn

JOHNSON CITY - Joe Kan Mashburn, age 72, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, a son of the late Baxter Lee Mashburn and Emma Sue Quillen Mashburn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, John Mashburn and wife Patricia; and former wife, Margaret Bowman Mashburn.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of May 16

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. CAMPS. • TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN BASEBALL/SOFTBALL Camp, for grades...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mark “Tony” Reed

KINGPORT - Tony Reed, 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He resided most of his life in Kingsport. Tony was a graduate of Gate City High School. He had retired from Eastman following 25 years of service. Tony was a member of the First Christian Church, where before his illness, he served as elder and head of the building and grounds ministry. He had a great passion for golf. Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Falling bricks from JC building prompt sidewalk, lane closure

JOHNSON CITY — A portion of the sidewalk along West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street was closed over the weekend to make repairs after bricks fell off a nearby building. According to Johnson City’s Chief Building Official Jeff Canon, the decision was made to close the sidewalk...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Service, duty and sacrifice: honoring SCSO's fallen officers

BLOUNTVILLE — Recognizing officers who gave their lives in the line of duty is a solemn thing. As the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 2022 event Tuesday remembering its officers lost in service to the community over the decades, it marked the first time in 20 years that two names were added to the memorial.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Rita Forrester is a treasure to this region

Even if you’re “not from around here,” you know of the Carter Family, most certainly if you’re a country music fan. And if you are from this region, it’s a point of pride that we’re home to the Carter Family Fold, a musical performance and concert venue dedicated to the preservation and performance of old-time country and bluegrass music and the family that helped develop it.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

