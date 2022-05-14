Loraine Faye Gilliam

NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. Shirley was born in Russell County, VA on November 21, 1943, to the late Koen and Verdia Keith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; brothers, Ray and Roger Keith. Shirley was a member of Nickelsville First Baptist Church. She retired from BB & T after many years of service. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. The light of her life was her granddaughter, Baylie, whom she loved dearly and was so proud of her. She loved watching Baylie in all the sports she participated in and was her biggest fan.

NICKELSVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO