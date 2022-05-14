ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during...

Bring Me The News

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

After a brief break from last week's onslaught of severe weather there could be more severe storms Wednesday and Thursday in Minnesota. "A few storms are possible north of I-94 this afternoon and evening, with a better chance at some stronger storms arriving tomorrow by late afternoon," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Paranormal Activity: Just How Spooky Is South Dakota?

Just the thought of living in a state like South Dakota is enough to scare you know what out of a lot of people in this country. Once they hear about the typical South Dakota winter months, with all the snow and bitter cold temps we have to contend with most years, most folks, especially those who live on the coasts, have a tendency to say, NO FREAKING WAY would I move there.
Panhandle Post

Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought

OVID, Colo. (AP) — The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward. And that's behind a simmering dispute over how much water Colorado and Nebraska are entitled to take from the South Platte River, which supplies both metro Denver's booming population and expansive agriculture on both sides of the border.
B102.7

Tornado Relief Fund Established for Castlewood South Dakota

Thursday, May 12 will be a day that many in South Dakota will not forget when storm clouds, damaging winds, and tornados swept through the eastern part of the state leaving a path of destruction and sadly two fatalities. Several communities were impacted by the storm but the community of...
kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
KELOLAND TV

Castlewood gets donation; storm clean up; man guilty in fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Brookings, like many communities in eastern South Dakota, is still cleaning up after last week’s storm. Crews are busy cutting up fallen trees and clearing trees and branches off the sides of the roads. They hope to have the city cleaned up by the end of the week.
B102.7

Sioux Falls Makes It Onto Another ‘Best Places’ List

Retirement is a big step for most people and getting it right the first time is vital. I have no experience in retirement since I'm still many years away from it, but I'm sure most people want to be in a place where they can get the most bang for their buck. A person certainly does not want to outlive their savings. With that in mind, the cost of living comes to the forefront of any potential scenario when one thinks about hanging it up and riding off into the proverbial sunset.
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Good Samaritan Society closing 3 facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two other Good Samaritan Society locations will be closing along with the Lennox facility. In a statement to KELOLAND News, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations Aimee Middleton says the skilled nursing and assisted living location in Clear Lake will close as will one Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa. The Lennox and Newell, Iowa facilities will consolidate with nearby nursing home locations.
dakotanewsnow.com

Specialty events, free fishing, and entrance to South Dakota parks May 20-22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, May 21-22, is Open House Weekend and Free Fishing Weekend at South Dakota state parks & recreation areas. Entrance to all parks and recreation areas will be free in South Dakota and the outdoor campus is hosting a wild game cooking demonstration date night on Wednesday, May 18, that will take place 6:30-8 p.m. In order to register, visit GFP.SD.Gov/Events.
KDHL AM 920

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Consumer Protection urges caution in aftermath of severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General through its Consumer Protection Division is urging residents to be vigilant of transient contractor scams following the severe weather the state has encountered. Whether you are working to fix damaged roofs, remove trees, or are...
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In 2003, this restaurant was created in Arkansas. And from 19 years, it has been one of the most famous in almost every city in that state. But now, it has also become one of the finest and popular place for tenders, wings, and fried chicken sandwiches in your city.
mitchellnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
