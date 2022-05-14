ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available. Police officials did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buffalo sports teams offer support at site of mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo resident Jamie Lash was giddy as Buffalo Bills player Josh Thomas draped his arm around her shoulder and smiled for a picture Wednesday. It was a rare moment of lightness in a week spent mourning the violent deaths of 10 people at the Tops supermarket where she used to work.
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy