WORCESTER (CBS) – Outside the UMass Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department every ambulance bay is full. Inside, three patients wait on stretchers by the door to be assessed while others line the walls waiting for a room. Staff at the Worcester hospital say the influx of patient has become the new norm and the situation is exacerbated by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections. Darren Brock is a Lieutenant for Worcester EMS. He says paramedics routinely wait 20 minutes at the hospital for their patients to be assessed. “And that’s due to the number of patients, the lack of staffing. It’s just a...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO