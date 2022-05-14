ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Liverpool penalty hero Tsimikas taunt Chelsea fans after scoring winning spot-kick before going to own supporters

By Jack Figg
 4 days ago
LIVERPOOL hero Konstantinos Tsimikas appeared to rub salt into the Chelsea wounds with his penalty shootout celebration.

The full-back fired the winning spot-kick at Wembley to secure his side the FA Cup.

Konstantinos Tsimikas celebrates Liverpool's winning penalty Credit: Rex

It meant for the second time this season, Liverpool beat Chelsea in a final shootout.

And it seemed Tsimikas was in the mood to rile up Blues fans as he cupped his ears while celebrating in front of rival supporters.

Chelsea drew with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February before dramatically losing 11-10 on penalties.

Similarly, it was another stalemate but this time Thomas Tuchel's men were beaten 6-5 from 12 yards.

It keeps Liverpool's unprecedented quadruple hopes alive.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea – they would have deserved it exactly the same way, like in the Carabao Cup – that’s how small the margins are.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in, how hard they fought, early changes. I think Virgil is fine but his muscle was hurt.

"All of these things, missing good chances, overcoming good moments from Chelsea, then having really good moments ourselves.

"Then in the penalty shootout, it was nerve-racking, my nails are gone but I really feel for Chelsea – for the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that’s too hard.

"But for us I’m pretty happy. We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue as well – it was one penalty.

"Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today."

Liverpool celebrate winning the FA Cup Credit: Getty

