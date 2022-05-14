ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee expected to subpoena more lawmakers before televised hearings

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 4 days ago

More lawmakers may be called to testify by the Jan. 6 committee as early as next week, according to a new report.

House select committee chiefs of staff and aides got word Friday on their weekly call with committee staff that more legislators will be asked to testify, Axios reported Saturday.

The briefers did not say which lawmakers will be contacted, or whether they intended to issue more subpoenas, the sources told Axios.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused the Jan. 6 House select committee of “not conducting a legitimate investigation.”
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Jim Jordan is the ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The committee on Thursday issued subpoenas to five House Republicans , including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

The televised hearings begin June 9.

