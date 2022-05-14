ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

At Least 10 Dead in Buffalo, New York Supermarket Mass Shooting: Police

By Jonathan Dienst
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 10 people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket when a "heavily armed" gunman carrying an assault-style weapon opened fire on store employees and customers Saturday afternoon, in what city and federal officials are calling a racially motivated hate crime. The suspect was identified as Payton...

Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
13 WHAM

Buffalo shooting site more than a grocery store

Buffalo, N.Y. — Many people in the Buffalo neighborhood around the Tops grocery store walk up and down the street - not because they want to, but because it's their main form of transportation. And with the store being closed for three days now since it's part of an...
Covering The Buffalo Shooting: ‘Get Ready, This Is Going To Be Chaotic.’

After a White gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon, killing ten and wounding three others, Audacy “Newsradio 930” WBEN Buffalo went into wall-to-wall coverage that continued through most of the weekend. After getting a tip from a police source, Brand Manager Tim Wenger and morning news anchor Susan Rose arrived at the Tops market on Jefferson Ave. about 30 minutes after the massacre began. Inside Radio spoke with Wenger Monday afternoon about the station's quick response and evolving coverage.
Buffalo Gunman Planned to Keep Shooting After Supermarket Attack: Official

The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket planned to continue his bloody rampage down the street before he was stopped, police said Monday. Authorities said he shot, in total, 11 Black people and two white people. The shooter livestreamed the attack on Twitch, prompting...
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Buffalo Popular Pizza Spot Closes Down After Shooting Threat Made

A busy pizza restaurant in Buffalo was forced to close its doors after a shooting threat was allegedly made. An alarming statement was made claiming that the suspect was going to shoot up the pizza spot like the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Buffalo Police say that a 52-year-old man was arrested for calling the threat into Bocce Club Pizza on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Joseph Chowaniec, who was apparently complaining about a pizza he was unsatisfied with, allegedly threatened to,
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police: Threat Made At Sam’s Club + Walmart in Cheektowaga

If you live in the Cheektowaga area, you probably have already heard from your friends and neighbors that the Sam's Club on Union has closed early for the day. That is because of some threats. Sam's Club on Union is not the only business that was apparently threatened today. According...
WRGB

Buffalo man charged with making terroristic threats

Buffalo, N.Y. — One day after a mass shooting left 10 dead and traumatized Western New York, a Buffalo man allegedly called two businesses and threatened the employees who answered the phone. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, allegedly called a pizzeria and a...
mychamplainvalley.com

Retired BPD officer killed in mass shooting ‘a hero in our eyes’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mass shooting at Tops Markets on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of ten people and injured three others. Information on the victims of this tragedy is limited. However, we know Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo Police officer working as a security guard, was killed trying to protect those inside the grocery store. We’ve also learned that 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield was killed in the attack.
koxe.com

Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting on suicide watch as state police confirm he made contact last year with “generalized threats”

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said during a news conference Sunday that the man arrested in the homicide of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.,, has been placed on suicide watch. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was placed on suicide watch because he made an apparent threat to kill himself after carrying out the attack at the Tops grocery store. Said Garcia: “Because of his actions yesterday taking the assault rifle and putting it under his chin, he’s on suicide watch. So he’s on direct observation by our deputies, video surveillance, and he’s in a unit separated from all other incarcerated individuals. His travels throughout the facility will be by himself, along with two deputies and a sergeant. He will be treated as everyone else is treated in the Erie County Holding Center, humanely and with respect and will receive correctional health and mental health help as needed.”
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Erie County remains steady at 'high.' The Erie County Department of Health is reporting that there were 4,738 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending May 14, 2022. While the number of new cases decreased by 5 percent from the previous week's 5,005 cases, the positivity rate rose slightly.
