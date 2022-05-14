Teens arrested after Yazoo City car dealership break-in

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at 10091 County Road 307, Union, MS around 5:00 pm. The caller stated that her husband had been shot while bush-hogging (land clearing) their property. The victim was riding his tractor when he was riddled with pellets from a nearby shotgun blast from a shooter concealed in an adjoining wooded area. The victim fled the area after being shot and managed to drive himself home to alert his wife who called 911 for law enforcement and medical attention. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the area to secure it and provide a safe area for EMS. The victim was transported by CAREMED to Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian where he was treated and later released from the hospital.

UNION, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO