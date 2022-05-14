ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

Teens arrested after Yazoo City car dealership break-in

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two teenagers were arrested after a Yazoo City car dealership was broken into.

The Yazoo Herald reported the teens allegedly stole several car keys from American Auto on Jerry Clower Boulevard.

Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said officers arrested the teens in a ditch behind the former Hastee Tastee restaurant. He said three guns were also found during the arrest.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

