Teens arrested after Yazoo City car dealership break-in
YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two teenagers were arrested after a Yazoo City car dealership was broken into.
The Yazoo Herald reported the teens allegedly stole several car keys from American Auto on Jerry Clower Boulevard.
Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said officers arrested the teens in a ditch behind the former Hastee Tastee restaurant. He said three guns were also found during the arrest.
