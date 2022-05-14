ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk doubles team finishes as sectional runners-up

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 4 days ago
PORT CLINTON — The Norwalk doubles team of Bryan Sommers and Josh Newhouse finished as runners-up on Saturday at the Division II sectional championships at Port Clinton.

The pair earned a No. 2 seed at next week’s district tournament, also to be held at Port Clinton next Thursday. The top four placers next week will advance to the state championships.

In the semifinal round on Saturday, Sommers and Newhouse defeated Huron’s Jared Lenczyk and Sam Findley in two sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Facing Port Clinton’s Owen Auxter and Colin Denno in the championship match, the pair fell by scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

On Thursday, Sommers and Newhouse opened with a win over Clyde’s Aidan and Alex Krintzline (6-4, 6-1), then beat Oak Harbor’s Josh Johnson and Jack Mikolas (6-1, 6-0) to advance to the semifinal round.

Also Thursday, the team of Ezra Forney and Landan Klett opened with a win over Fremont St. Joseph’s Michaela Hahn and Jackson Wright (6-0, 6-2) before falling to Edison’s Jeff Snyder and Collin Smith (6-3, 6-1).

Ethan Brown beat Edison’s Jonah Main (3-6, 6-0, 6-0), then lost to Perkins’ Chase Young (7-5, 3-6, 1-6) in singles play. Drew Thomas fell to Clyde’s Mat Jackson (6-0, 6-3) in the opening round, as did Eli Kluding against Edison’s Parker Campbell (6-0, 6-2).

Edison also competed at the sectional and narrowly missed advancing a doubles team to the district.

The team of Berckmueller and Proctor opened with a three-set win over Port Clinton’s Patrick Huskey and Eddie Fick by scores of 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. They went on to beat Perkins’ Timmy Wensink and Lucas Gray in two sets (7-6 (7-2), 6-2) before falling to Huron’s Lenczyk and Findlay in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

After Snyder and Smith beat the team from Norwalk, they fell to Auxter and Denno from Port Clinton (6-2, 6-1).

In singles play, Main fell to Norwalk’s Brown in three sets.Kris Maschari opened with a win over Perkins’ Will Werling (6-2, 6-3), then lost to Vermilion’s Severin Kretchmar (6-1, 6-3).

After Campbell topped Norwalk’s Kluding, he fell to Oak Harbor’s Kyle Glaser (6-4, 6-0).

