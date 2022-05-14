ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

‘Our generation’s defining moment’: Read commencement remarks by Jonathon Tolbert

By Contributor
uwosh.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathon Tolbert of Stevens Point graduates with a bachelor’s degree in information systems with a cybersecurity emphasis. Outside the classroom, Tolbert has worked for Kimberly-Clark Corp. as a digital transformation services intern and within the logistics co-op. Tolbert helped found the UW Oshkosh Cyber Security student organization and served as the...

uwosh.edu

