EL CENTRO — The county of Imperial is working to improve roads and infrastructure in the Valley as state funding related to Lithium Valley becomes available. The Department of Public Works has submitted congressional earmark requests for about $25 million for bridges to support the development of a commercial and industrial corridor between the Lithium Valley area at the southern shores of the Salton Sea and the Gateway of the Americas on border with Mexico, Public Works Director John Gay said to the Board of Supervisors in an update on his department’s activities on Tuesday, May 17.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO