Federal prison guard in SC won’t get jail in cigarette smuggling

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for a guard charged with smuggling cigarettes into a federal prison in South Carolina as long as he pays back around $100,000.

Court documents say Phillip Orlando Coleman will plead guilty to one count of public official accepting a bribe.

Prosecutors say Coleman smuggled cigarettes into the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution for five months last year.

Court documents didn’t say how much Coleman was paid for the contraband cigarettes, but he will be ordered to give up more than $102,000 and two rifles under the plea agreement.

In exchange, prosecutors said they will not seek prison time.

