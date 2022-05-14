ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer District watch party for Game 7 canceled

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
According to the Milwaukee Bucks and Deer District, the watch party for game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals has been canceled.

The news comes after a violent night in Milwaukee when at least 21 people were injured in various shootings.

One of the incidents happened not far from Fiserv Forum, right after the game concluded. That shooting resulted in 17 people being injured. In response to the violence, the Bucks issued a statement.

"The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence. We are grateful to local law enforcement for its valiant efforts to try to contain what was a dangerous and fluid situation. While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza. Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe.

In order to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night’s events, we have decided to cancel tomorrow’s planned watch party on the plaza. Deer District businesses will remain open as usual. We continue to work with the Milwaukee Police Department and other public safety partners to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our fans. We plan to have further details soon," the statement said.

It also comes after Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a curfew in the entertainment district beginning at 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

