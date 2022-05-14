Lemonade Day gives residents a way to cool down from heat wave

Sue Bryant died peacefully on Thursday, May 12, surrounded by family in the Kirksville Manor Care Center. Sue was born in Evanston, Illinois, on April 9, 1937. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Bryant, and their four daughters and son-in-law, Suzan and Alan Mahoney, Catherine Sawyer-Munger, Ruth Sawyer-Doyle, and Kimberly Bryant-Heimer; their two sons and two daughters-in-law, Kirk and Joni Bryant, and Kent and Cindy Bryant; their thirteen grandchildren and their spouses, Audrey and Danny Niekamp, Joel and Megan Western, Brett and Karissa Bryant, Kayla and Ryan Smith, Erin McLain, Lauren McLain, Autumn McLain, Mathew Schrage, Rosemary Munger, Andrew Doyle, John Heimer, Sara Heimer and Cody Bryant; and eight great-grandchildren, Bonnie McLain, Calvin Niekamp, Meredith Heimer, Emma Heimer, Kale Heimer, Bryant Western, Marli Western, and Konnor Bryant.

