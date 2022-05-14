ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Lemonade Day gives residents a way to cool down from heat wave

By Leslie Santibanez-Molina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — Lemonade Day arrived just in time to help Ottumwa area residents battle the heat wave. Those looking for a way to cool down purchased lemonade from local vendors on Saturday. Young entrepreneurs took advantage of the hot temperatures...

