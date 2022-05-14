ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Multiple people were shot at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

By The Associated Press
WFAE
WFAE
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Parts of the Buffalo shooter's alleged screed were copied from other sources

Following the mass shooting at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y., investigators say they are looking into a document published online filled with rants about race and the "replacement" theory. The 180-page document, which was allegedly crafted by the Buffalo gunman, included parts lifted from...
BUFFALO, NY
WFAE

New York has tough gun laws, but that didn't prevent Buffalo's mass shooting

New York's governor, Kathy Hochul, says her state has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. But those laws did not prevent 10 deaths in Buffalo. Would tighter restrictions have made a difference? We're going to bring in Nick Suplina now to help answer that question. He's senior vice president for law and policy with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. Nick, thanks for being here.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
WFAE

New York attorney general speaks to NPR about Buffalo shooting

President Biden headed to Buffalo today to show his support for the community there after the mass shooting over the weekend that left 10 people dead. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: What happened here is simple and straightforward terrorism - terrorism, domestic terrorism. KELLY: The role of enforcing...
BUFFALO, NY
WFAE

Can the alleged Buffalo gunman be prosecuted under the Emmitt Till antilynching act?

The shooting in Buffalo comes less than two months after President Joe Biden signed legislation which bans lynching. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act allows hate crimes which result in death or serious bodily injury to be prosecuted as a lynching. So can the alleged Buffalo gunman be prosecuted under that new law? For that, we're joined by Adolphus Belk Jr., a professor of political science and African American studies at Winthrop University. Professor, I just want to start off by just asking you how you're feeling and thinking about what happened in Buffalo over the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WFAE

Morning news brief

Buffalo is reeling from a racist attack that killed 10 people. Investigators are looking at a statement posted online in relation to the shooting. The U.S. nears another grim COVID-19 milestone.
BUFFALO, NY
WFAE

Buffalo's poet laureate is among those experiencing grief after Saturday's shooting

People in Buffalo are experiencing immense pain and grief. Jillian Hanesworth is one of them. JILLIAN HANESWORTH: All the pain that we're feeling is valid. The tears are valid. The anger is valid. Yes, this happened. You're right. I know. It hurts. It's OK for you to cry. It's OK for you to not want to go to work today. It's OK for your kids to stay home from school today. They're afraid.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Npr
WFAE

Buffalo's poet laureate calls for change

The residents of Buffalo are experiencing immense pain and grief, following the mass shooting at a supermarket in a historically Black neighborhood. Jillian Hanesworth's advice to her community is to lean in to that pain. She's Buffalo's poet laureate, 29 years old, and born and raised on the East side.
BUFFALO, NY
WFAE

How the 'replacement' theory went mainstream on the political right

Following the shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., focus has been trained on the "replacement" theory, also known as "white replacement" theory. That's because a white man, who killed 10 Black people and injured three others, posted a 180-page document online that promulgated racist conspiracy theories often referred to as the "great replacement."
BUFFALO, NY
WFAE

WFAE

6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy