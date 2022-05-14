ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Area Special Olympics event returns after two-year break

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJQeI_0feJxH0900

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a two-year hiatus, the Trumbull County Special Olympics Invitational returned to Arrowhead Stadium in Girard on Saturday.

Watch the video above to hear from some athletes and see them in action.

“It’s a fabulous day,” Girard City Schools Superintendent Bryan O’Hara said. “We’re able to bring back our Special Olympics, which has really been idle for two years because of the COVID pandemic. We have participants of about 160 from four counties represented here today.”

Athletes of all ages competed in a variety of track and field events, including the long jump, softball toss and running/walking races.

The Invitational was free to the public.

Volunteers and spectators were full of energy, cheering loudly for each competitor.

“My favorite part of today is just to see, I guess, the integration of the families, the friends, the volunteers, and most importantly, the athletes that are here today.”

2022 marks the 11th year the Trumbull County Special Olympics Invitational has taken place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WKBN

Lancers blast the Eagles to advance in DIII tournament

GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The eighteenth-seeded Gilmour Academy Lancers knocked off the eleventh-seeded United Eagles in five innings 15-2 to capture a Division III District Semi-Final softball contest.  The victory improves the Lancers to 7-5-1 on the year, and the Eagles close their season with a 15-4 mark. With the victory, the Lancers advance to […]
GREENFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Girard, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Girard, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard has new girls basketball coach

There's a new leader for the Hubbard girls basketball program. Richard Marshall, who's helped with programs in Pennsylvania takes over the Eagles. He was approved at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting. Marshall takes over for Scott Slovesko who was suspended in January for allegedly having incorrect players shoot free throws.
HUBBARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Track And Field#Volunteers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy