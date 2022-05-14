OSBI Investigating Deadly Police Shooting In Sequoyah County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into a deadly police shooting early Saturday morning.

The deadly shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday in Sallisaw.

According to the agency's initial investigation, Sallisaw police received a call regarding a man walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 64.

The caller told police that the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle, but they were able to evade the pedestrian in time.

OSBI investigators said Sallisaw police sent an officer to the scene where they tried to speak with the man. Officers said the man then brandished a knife and threatened the officer with it.

The officer drew their own weapon and ordered the man to drop his knife. The officer then fired at the man, hitting him.

The shooter called EMS to the scene to administer aid to the man. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The victim's identification has not been released at this time.

OSBI said the deadly shooting happened on tribal land, meaning it is subject to the recent McGirt Supreme Court ruling.