Drew Brees appears to be teasing a return to football as the opposite of Rob Gronkowski. The Buccaneers should hope this is real. I’ll be the first to say that the jokes about returning to football/retiring are getting old. Yes, it seems likely that Rob Gronkowski is going to be back with the Buccaneers this fall, but how many times can the guy tease an exit from the league before we start to see it as the likely end to this saga?

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO