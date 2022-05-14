ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Six inducted into Habersham County Football Ring of Honor

By Joy Purcell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Habersham County Football Ring of Honor just got bigger with six new members. Tavarres King, Bo Hatchett, Daniel Franklin, Gabe Irby, Matt Roberts, and Chris Black were inducted into the hall of fame during a ceremony on May 12 at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy. Former UGA head...

Terry Lee Scott, Sr.

Terry Lee Scott, Sr., age 66, of Auburn, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mr. Scott was born on November 16, 1955, in Flemington, New Jersey, to the late William Harold Scott and Lois Ann Touroyan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Candy Sue Scott, and two brothers: Rodger Scott and Randy Scott. Mr. Scott was a retired auto mechanic. His love was riding motorcycles.
AUBURN, GA
WGAU

UGA cuts ribbon on Butts-Mehre expansion

Tuesday was a ribbon cutting day at UGA, with the ceremonial opening of newly expanded and renovated Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The $80 million upgrades come with a nutrition center, locker room, athletic training, and strength and conditioning spaces that serve football along with all other athletic programs at the University of Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Commissioner, state Rep in spat over remark about Bulldog football players

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link is blasting Athens state Rep Houston Gaines for his criticism of her remark about Georgia Bulldog football players: in a Commission budget hearing last week, the District 3 Commissioner said a lot of the players were “rapists and murders.” Republican Gaines condemned the comment; now she is attacking him on social media.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NAACP blasts Commissioner’s comments on Bulldog football players

The Clarke County NAACP has fired off a letter calling for condemnation of remarks made by Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link, who in recent Commission budget meeting called Georgia Bulldog football players rapists and murderers. From the Clarke Co NAACP…. In our beloved nation you are innocent until proven guilty....
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsmakers: Dr. Dana Nichols, interim GHC president, resigning June 30. Former Shorter, Darlington basketball coach Chad Warner joins Furman staff.

Another change coming to Georgia Highlands this summer: Dr. Dana Nichols, a longtime member of the Georgia Highlands College community who has served as interim president since Don Green left, plans to leave June 30. Her normal duties include serving as provost and chief academic officer, a position she was appointed to in August 2018 (background).
ROME, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: UGA Commit Marcus Washington Reclassifies

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class just got bigger Monday night as four-star cornerback and former 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr. announced reclassification to the 2022 class.  As a Junior this past season at Grovetown, Washington received snaps at cornerback, safety, and receiver, showing his ...
nowhabersham.com

Lieutenant Colonel “Coach” Curtis Williams

Lieutenant Colonel “Coach” Curtis Williams, age 68, of Clarkesville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia, on January 22, 1954, he was a son of the late Shubert & Australia Blair Williams. Curtis was a graduate of Habersham Central High School, Class of 1972, an undergraduate of Piedmont College, and a graduate of North Georgia College where he received his Master’s degree in Education. He was a veteran of the Georgia Army National Guard, having served his country proudly with 28 years of dedicated service. Curtis retired from the Habersham County School System, where he taught physical education and coached football for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, walking, golfing and was an avid sports enthusiast. Most of all, he enjoyed precious time with his family and was affectionately known as Pop Pop to his 6 grandchildren. Curtis attended Free Chapel Worship Center of Gainesville.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
DawgsDaily

Recruiting Notebook: Tray Scott’s Newest Target, Latest on UGA Commit

The University of Georgia has become a national brand, recognized across the country as a premier football program. They have been for quite some time under head coach Kirby Smart, collecting talent from as far as Clovis, California to Warwick Rhode Island, heck even international with the signing ...
The Spun

Former Clemson QB Announces Transfer Commitment

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh found a new program but stayed in the ACC, transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech. After three seasons on the Tigers' bench, Phommachanh announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter. If he wins the starting job over Jeff Simms and Akron transfer Zach Gibson, the Connecticut native...
CLEMSON, SC
nowhabersham.com

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School graduates largest class in school history

It was a historic 119th commencement at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School on Sunday, May 15, as the School celebrated its largest and most accomplished graduating class. Rabun Gap graduated a record-breaking 102 students at the outdoor ceremony surrounding statues of school founders Andrew Jackson and Addie Corn Ritchie. Members of the Class of 2022 represent 22 countries and seven U.S. states.
RABUN GAP, GA
nowhabersham.com

Michele Jeanne Abrams

Michele Jeanne Abrams, age 67, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away on May 15, 2022. Michele was born on June 4, 1954, to the late Jeanne and Robert Shaber in Long Island, New York. Michelle has three brothers, Robert, Darryl, and Craig (deceased). She married the love of her life, Steve...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination at a north Georgia high school

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Black students and parents are taking one north Georgia school to court. The students say they were suspended for wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts and protesting. The protest in response to this was white students allegedly using racial slurs and waving a confederate flag at school. Those suing say the white students were never disciplined.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Nathan A. Jones, 26, of Loganville

Nathan A. Jones age 26 of Loganville, GA passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:30 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WABE

Ga. lieutenant governor candidate Jones hasn't disclosed campaign flights

A Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor acknowledged he has been flying to campaign events on his family’s private plane without yet disclosing any donations or expenses related to the flights in campaign finance filings. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a campaign spokesperson for state Sen. Burt Jones said...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Claude Franklin Smith

Claude Franklin Smith, 66, of Alto, GA, passed away May 13th, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at The River Congregational Holiness Church, located at 885 Alto-Mud Creek Road. Alto GA, 30510. Service will begin at 3 PM Sunday, May 22, 2022. Habersham...
ALTO, GA
News4Jax.com

Early voting in Georgia Primary setting records

One week before thousands of neighborhood precincts open for the Georgia Primary next Tuesday, more than 400,000 voters had already cast ballots in party contests for governor, U.S. Senate and dozens of other statewide and local offices. As the third week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election began,...
GEORGIA STATE

