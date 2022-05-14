6 wounded after aircraft crashes on bridge in Miami and catches fire

MIAMI, Fla. — At least five people are being hospitalized after a small aircraft crashed onto a Miami bridge and sparked into flames Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near 10800 Collins Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed at least one vehicle was hit.

Two victims were taken to nearby trauma centers with burn injuries and three others were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The injuries suffered by the sixth individual were not released by the department at this time.

The bridge is still reportedly engulfed in flames at this time.

The Haulover Inlet Bridge on Collins Avenue is closed between Sunny Isles Beach and Bal Harbour, according to authorities. Southbound Collins Avenue is closed at 158 Street.

Further information regarding the crash is unknown at this time.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as the story develops.