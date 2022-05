19-year-old Christopher Ray Schmittel of Moreno Valley was taken into custody over the weekend for the horrible crash that occurred on April 25th where it is believed that Schmittel was under the influence when he lost control of a 2020 Subaru WRX crashing it through a guardrail and rolling side-over-side off an ocean-front street alongside Torrey Pines State Beach.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO