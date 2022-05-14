ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 injured, 2 seriously, when small plane crashes, catches fire on Miami highway

By Eileen AJ Connelly
 4 days ago

At least six people were injured, two seriously, when a small aircraft crashed onto a highway bridge and caught fire north of Miami Saturday afternoon, according to reports from local media.

The plane went down on the Haulover Inlet Bridge at the northern end of Biscayne Bay in Miami Dade County, near Bal Harbour, shortly before 1 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The single-engine Cessna 172 with three people on board lost engine power after taking off from Fort Lauderdale en route to Key West, ABC Miami reporter Jeff Weinsier tweeted .

A video posted on Twitter showed the small plane flattened and burning in the middle of the roadway, sending up plumes of thick black smoke.

A damaged SUV was seen a short distance away. CBS 4 Miami reported that the plane struck the SUV when it landed on the highway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS six people were injured, two seriously. One was taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center, the other to the hospital by ambulance.

The plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami on May 14, 2022.
NBC 6 Miami
The plane also struck an SUV on the way down.
NBC 6 Miami
Six people were injured in the incident.
NBC 6 Miami

It’s not yet clear if the two were in the plane or the SUV, but they had burn injuries, according to NBC-6 South Florida , which would suggest they were in the plane since the SUV did not catch fire.

A separate video appears to show someone climbing out of the plane after it hit the ground and running around to the other side as smoke starts to rise, where he helped another man leap from the wreckage.

That second man then fell to the ground, and bystanders helped move him away from the plane as the fire grew.

