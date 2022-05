DENVER -- Baseball is a game of inches. But when you lose your starter after two innings, you start talking yards. The Rockies lost starter Antonio Senzatela in Monday’s series opener against the Giants before he could throw a pitch in the third, and though they battled to keep it a close game before losing, 7-6, in the ninth, the bigger loss could hit the team in the coming days, if, as manager Bud Black suspects is likely, Senzatela has to go on the injured list.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO