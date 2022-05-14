Tomas Nido not in Mets' Saturday lineup

Former MLB outfielder Gerardo Parra announced his retirement on Monday. Parra, who returned to the Washington Nationals last year after winning a World Series in 2019, said he's transitioning to a new role as a special assistant to general manager Mike Rizzo. "After giving my everything for 16 years as...
Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Zach Logue and the Oakland Athletics. Jose Miranda is replacing Arraez on first base and batting seventh. Miranda has a $2,200 salary on Monday and numberFire's models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points.
The New York Yankees made a crucial trade with the Minnesota Twins during the offseason: they shipped catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the twin cities in exchange for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. IKF and Donaldson have been very good for...
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McCormick will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
Michael Pineda is down and out. The Detroit Tigers placed the right-hander on the injured list Sunday with a right middle finger fracture. The 33-year-old was struck by a line drive during his start on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. It happened in the second inning of a 3-0 victory...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Yadier Molina is returning to the lineup to replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Molina for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
LINE: Yankees -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles look to end their three-game skid when they take on the New York Yankees. Baltimore is 14-21 overall and 9-7 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .302 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott is taking a seat after two straight starts. Johan Camargo is replacing Stott at shortstop and hitting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Snell is...
Bryce Harper is often mentioned during conversations about the best players in baseball. But is it possible that Harper is still underrated? That’s what one Philadelphia Phillies executive believes. Harper has been on fire in May and absolutely destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. He went 8-for-12...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lowe will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowe for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse (groin) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. What It Means:. Neuse missed the past three games due to groin tightness. He is replacing Jed Lowrie at designated hitter and batting second on...
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bart will catch for right-hander Logan Webb on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Curt Casali moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 9.4 FanDuel...
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reynolds will move to the bench on Wednesday with Albert Almora Jr. starting in center field. Almora will bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Guardians. numberFire's models project Almora for...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Heim will catch for right-hander Dane Dunning on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Sam Huff moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.7 FanDuel...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Cardinals appear to be giving Edman a routine breather. Brendan Donovan is filling in for Edman at both second base and the leadoff spot. Nolan Arenado is returning to the lineup in place of Edman to play third base and bat third. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting second.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. VanMeter will take a seat after Michael Chavis was moved to second and Ke'Bryan Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 46 batted balls this season, VanMeter has produced...
