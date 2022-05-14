Turlock man leads police in two counties on pursuit. An explosive device is found in car

A call about a man sleeping in his car in Turlock led to a vehicle pursuit, multiple hit-and-runs against an officer and a police vehicle and the partial evacuation of the Police Department when an explosive device was later found.

Jonathan Alan Lewis, 23, of Turlock was arrested Friday, May 13, on multiple charges after a multi-day investigation that began as a report about a man sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle eight days earlier.

At 6:55 a.m. May 5. Turlock Police were dispatched for a call about a male sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a gas station at 101 North Tully Road. According to a police statement, when officers arrived they located the vehicle, a black Nissan sedan, and saw a man behind the wheel awake but suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said officers initiated contact with the man, first through his closed tinted window and then after opening his driver’s side door when he refused to open it himself. He refused to exit the vehicle, police said, and instead put the car in reverse. He struck one officer, who the report says was not injured, before hitting a pole near a gas pump.

A vehicle pursuit began as he fled the station, heading north on Highway 99, then coming back onto surface streets at the Fulkerth Road exit, and heading into the city. Police said they terminated the pursuit when the man was on North Golden State Boulevard near Pedras Road due to safety concerns for the public.

The driver continued on to Keyes as officers trailed behind but not in active pursuit, according to police. Officers caught up with the vehicle and attempted to make contact, but the driver again fled and, according to a police news release, hit a parked police motorcycle.

The Nissan was later found abandoned in Ceres. The car was seized and stored in the Turlock Police Department’s evidence bay.

On May 11, Turlock police obtained a search warrant and were able to look inside the vehicle. According to police, during this search an improvised explosive device was found on the passenger compartment of the car. The discovery led to the partial evacuation of the public safety facility.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called to recover the device, which was deemed to be an explosive. No one was injured in the incident.

The police news release said the driver was identified as Turlock resident Lewis. On May 13, he was arrested by authorities in Solano County after police said he led local law enforcement on another pursuit that ended in a collision.

Lewis now faces charges of aggravated assault, hit and run, evading an officer, resisting arrest and possession of a destructive device. The news release said he is expected to face additional charges in Solano County.

Additional evidence against Lewis was found after a search warrant was issued for his apartment on the 900 block of Pedras Road. The search was conducted by Turlock Police detectives, investigators with the Special Investigations Unit, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“In an effort to maintain the safety of the community and within a short window of time, the collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies working together made it possible to bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion,” Turlock Officer Richard Fortado said.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation to call Officer Fortado at 209-664-7399 . You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us .

