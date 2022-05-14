ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Turlock man leads police in two counties on pursuit. An explosive device is found in car

By Marijke Rowland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

A call about a man sleeping in his car in Turlock led to a vehicle pursuit, multiple hit-and-runs against an officer and a police vehicle and the partial evacuation of the Police Department when an explosive device was later found.

Jonathan Alan Lewis, 23, of Turlock was arrested Friday, May 13, on multiple charges after a multi-day investigation that began as a report about a man sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle eight days earlier.

At 6:55 a.m. May 5. Turlock Police were dispatched for a call about a male sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a gas station at 101 North Tully Road. According to a police statement, when officers arrived they located the vehicle, a black Nissan sedan, and saw a man behind the wheel awake but suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said officers initiated contact with the man, first through his closed tinted window and then after opening his driver’s side door when he refused to open it himself. He refused to exit the vehicle, police said, and instead put the car in reverse. He struck one officer, who the report says was not injured, before hitting a pole near a gas pump.

A vehicle pursuit began as he fled the station, heading north on Highway 99, then coming back onto surface streets at the Fulkerth Road exit, and heading into the city. Police said they terminated the pursuit when the man was on North Golden State Boulevard near Pedras Road due to safety concerns for the public.

The driver continued on to Keyes as officers trailed behind but not in active pursuit, according to police. Officers caught up with the vehicle and attempted to make contact, but the driver again fled and, according to a police news release, hit a parked police motorcycle.

The Nissan was later found abandoned in Ceres. The car was seized and stored in the Turlock Police Department’s evidence bay.

On May 11, Turlock police obtained a search warrant and were able to look inside the vehicle. According to police, during this search an improvised explosive device was found on the passenger compartment of the car. The discovery led to the partial evacuation of the public safety facility.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called to recover the device, which was deemed to be an explosive. No one was injured in the incident.

The police news release said the driver was identified as Turlock resident Lewis. On May 13, he was arrested by authorities in Solano County after police said he led local law enforcement on another pursuit that ended in a collision.

Lewis now faces charges of aggravated assault, hit and run, evading an officer, resisting arrest and possession of a destructive device. The news release said he is expected to face additional charges in Solano County.

Additional evidence against Lewis was found after a search warrant was issued for his apartment on the 900 block of Pedras Road. The search was conducted by Turlock Police detectives, investigators with the Special Investigations Unit, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“In an effort to maintain the safety of the community and within a short window of time, the collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies working together made it possible to bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion,” Turlock Officer Richard Fortado said.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation to call Officer Fortado at 209-664-7399 . You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us .

The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 5

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash on Northbound SR-99 and Standiford Avenue in Modesto

A car accident on SR-99 in Modesto was reported by the California Highway Patrol on the morning of Monday, May 16, 2022. The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on northbound State Route 99 at the Standiford Avenue off-ramp. Details on the Car Accident on SR-99 in Modesto. CHP traffic...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Merced bar shooting suspect arrested

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have arrested a Stockton gang member in connection to a shooting at a Merced bar, according to the Merced Police Department. On Feb. 26, around 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots fired inside the Hangar BBQ on Macready Drive in Merced. Officers say the bar was hosting […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keyes, CA
City
Ceres, CA
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

PD: 1 arrested on attempted Stockton home invasion robbery after shootout with son of homeowners

STOCKTON, Calif. — A gunbattle between the victim of an attempted home invasion and the three related gunmen led to the arrest of one of them, Stockton police said. A 23-year-old man was driving past his parents' home in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue around 5:40 a.m. when he spotted three men lying in wait to break into the home, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detectives Arrest 3 In Connection To 2 Recent Stockton Homicide Cases

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton made arrests in two separate homicide cases from earlier in the year on Monday. One of the homicide cases dates back to Feb. 11, 2022. In that incident, police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed along the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street. Detectives have since identified 35-year-old Antonio Thomasson as a suspect. On Monday, Thomasson was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail. The other case only dates back to Sunday. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive that afternoon. Both Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Howard, 38, have been identified by detectives as people allegedly connected to the killing. Both were also arrested on Monday and have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Stockton Crime Stoppers continues to offer a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Crime Stoppers#Police Motorcycle#Explosives#The Police Department#Turlock Police
CBS Sacramento

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say. According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes. The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Car Accident on Orange Blossom Road in Oakdale

Officials in Oakdale reported a fatal car crash on Orange Blossom Road and Bonson Court on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, 2022. The incident was said to have occurred along the Stanislaus River and was described as a single-vehicle accident. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on Orange Blossom...
OAKDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Man Found Guilty Of May 2021 First-Degree Murder Of His Father Roger Nielson

LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi man was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his father that happened nearly one year ago, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Richard Nielson, 32, was also found guilty of the intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said. Roger Nielson, 65, was found shot dead in his home on May 27, 2021, by sheriff’s deputies performing a wellness check which was requested by a family member. Investigators determined he was the victim of a homicide. According to Verber Salazar, the 32-year-old Nielsen had fled to Mexico four days prior in violation of his probation. U.S. Marshalls arrested Nielson, with the assistance of Mexican authorities, in Guadalajara in early June 2021. Nielson was brought back to the U.S. where he was taken into custody by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the aforementioned charges. Nielson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andre Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

James Rabara, 15, identified as victim in Suisun City hit-and-run

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Police identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Suisun City as a 15-year-old boy. The teen was identified as James Rabara on Monday. Police responded to a report of a person being hit by a car along Highway 12 and Emperor Drive around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find Rabara with major injuries. He would ultimately die from his injuries.
SUISUN CITY, CA
ABC10

Stockton gang member busted in Merced shooting, police say

MERCED, Calif. — A Stockton gang member was arrested after he allegedly fired at the ceiling of a restaurant during a fight, Merced Police Department said. The shooting happened just after midnight on February 26 at the Hanger BBQ in Merced. Police said no bystanders were hit by gunfire during the incident.
MERCED, CA
FOX40

DA: Modesto man convicted of murdering mother of his children in 2016

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 29-year-old Modesto man was convicted of the murder of a 19-year-old woman, who was the mother of his two children, the office of Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced Monday.  Jose Cruze Nery Cuevas is convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Andrea Castro on Jan. 22, 2016.   […]
MODESTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

1K+
Followers
150
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy