LEESBURG — A Leesburg man led Indiana State Troopers on a vehicle pursuit through a field before getting stuck in a water-filled ditch on Monday, May 16. Around 10 p.m. on Monday, May 16, ISP Trooper Matthew Drudge saw the driver of a gray 2017 Jeep commit a moving violation as it traveled north on SR 15, south of Leesburg. Drudge activated the red and blue emergency lights on his marked ISP Dodge Charger and the Jeep pulled to the right, stopping near the intersection of SR 15 and Levi Lee Road.

LEESBURG, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO