There is a new cafe and coffee shop now open in Saratoga that offers more than just java. The Broadway Grind is in a quaint location in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs. The Broadway Grind isn't just coffee. It's coffee from Kru Coffee which is also a Saratoga Springs-based business. If coffee isn't your thing, they have a variety of teas also from a local business, Saratoga Tea & Honey. The Broadway Grind is also a cafe featuring delicious sandwiches for both breakfast and lunch. They offer a simple but delicious menu for a quick stop for lunch including salads, wraps, and sweets. The plan is to become a destination for downtown workers to come and have lunch according to The Saratogian.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO