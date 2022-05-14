ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Y Gala Raises $95,000 For Financial Assistance And Youth Programs

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Y’s PROM & AID was held at La Fonda in Santa Fe on April 23. Photo by Jocelyn Chapman/YMCA. JazzCombo Photo Cutline: Los Alamos Jazz Combo provided live entertainment. Members include Jan McDonald, trumpet; Mike Wagner, trumpet; Jerry Morzinski, trombone; Wendy Keffler, saxophone; Tom Rheam, keyboard; Ralph Marque, percussion; Deniece...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

County: Celebrate Bike To Work Day Friday, May 20

7 – 9 a.m. Energizer Station: Bike commuters are encouraged to stop by the Energizer Station at the northwest corner of Diamond and Canyon for refreshments, snacks and prizes. 2 p.m. Canyon Rim Underpass Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting celebration will be held at the new Canyon Rim Trail Underpass...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Largest charity motorcycle event happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and Rio Ranch have teamed up to take part in a large event. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022 is happening this weekend. The event is hosted by New Mexico Motor Events. The event is known as the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event. It will take place on May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Summer Concert Series Kicks Off Friday With Concepto Tambor And Nosotros

Thanks to the incredible work of nearly one thousand firefighters and their efforts to contain the Cerro Pelado Fire, the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe will be able to proceed as originally scheduled with an opening night of Latin music this Friday May 20 sponsored by Zia Credit Union, Del Norte Credit Union, and the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Society
Santa Fe, NM
Society
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Katrina Sanchez To Study Nursing At University Of New Mexico

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Katrina Sanchez will be attending the University of New Mexico this fall to pursue a degree in Nursing. During her time in high school she was involved in volleyball for four years, softball for three years and cheer for her senior year. She was also on Student Council and is a senior class officer. Katrina loves to read, paint, make crafts and hang out with her friends. Her parents are Mark and Melissa Sanchez of Espanola. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daniels
losalamosreporter.com

Library To Live-Stream Public Program May 26 On Decade-Long Fenn Treasure Hunt

Los Alamos County Library System is hosting a virtual presentation May 26 on the hunt for the Fenn Treasure. Image Courtesy LAC. The staff of Los Alamos County Library System is pleased to present a fascinating program about the hunt for the Fenn treasure. Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt will be presented by author Daniel Barbarisi and will be live-streamed via Zoom on Thursday, May 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. This is a rare opportunity to gain unique insight into the many thrilling, often controversial, and sometimes tragic circumstances that came to be embroiled with the decade-long hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Community Invited To Support LAPD Torch Run For Special Olympics Early Thursday Morning

The Los Alamos Police Department Torch Run for Special Olympics will leave Los Alamos at 8 a.m. Thursday morning headed to Buffalo Thunder Resort where officers will meet up with other law enforcement agencies. Pictured are, from left, Tim Zimmerly, Sam Zimmerly, LAPD Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, Addie Montoya, Jenny Gonzales and Micah McCown. The Torch Run usually goes to Jemez Springs but the route for the local runners has been changed this year due to the Cerro Pelado Fire. Local athletes will gather briefly at 8 a.m. in the north parking lot of the Justice Center and proceed east on Central Avenue towards East Gate. The community is invited to give them a good send-off as they head out on their run. T-shirts and other items will be available for sale to support Special Olympics New Mexico and of course, donations will also be accepted. For more information, email Deputy Chief Morris at oliver.morris@lacnm.us. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Sawmill Market hosting culinary-focused hiring fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill Market will be hosting a culinary-focused hiring fair, happening Wednesday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Managers are seeking to fill a variety of positions at the food hall’s different outlets. Front and back of house positions are available including servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, maintenance staff and more. Managers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#New Youth#Charity#Los Alamos Jazz Combo#Ymca Ymca News#The Family Ymca#The Red Black Ball#The Prom Aid Gala
KRQE News 13

New housing development created for deaf and blind community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been decades in the making and a vision for a housing community, created specifically for the deaf and blind community, is finally coming to fruition in Albuquerque. After years of planning, there’s no better name for the Pah Hiland Plaza. “Pah is the ASL term for finally, or at last,” explained […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NNSA: Water Pipeline To Pajarito Mountain Ski Area Poses No Significant Environmental Impact

Installation of an underground water pipeline, fiber optic conduit and electrical conduit along Camp May Road to Pajarito Mountain Ski Area would have no significant environmental impact, according to an environmental assessment performed by the NNSA Los Alamos Field Office and the Santa Fe National Forest. Each agency has independently...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Where Will the Water Come From?

CHROMO, COLORADO — A gray blanket mutes the normally green, vibrant mountains of southern Colorado where the Navajo River carves a path just miles from the New Mexico border. The suffocating smoke from a string of raging forest fires provides the most pressing evidence that the region’s climate is changing.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
rrobserver.com

The Panorama Apartments aim to start opening by end of 2022

An old hotel will soon open as a remodeled apartment complex in Rio Rancho. The Panorama Apartments complex, at 1465 NM 528, what used to be the Inn at Rio Rancho, aims to start a gradual opening by the end of this year and continue that process in early 2023.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Found guilty, Hot day, City budget, Hiring fair

Wednesday’s Top Stories Fighting foreclosure: New Mexico woman thought she paid off home Father seeks justice for daughter in 2020 Clovis child abuse case Milestone US Soccer deal equalizes pay for women, men Family searches for answers after brother dies in motorcycle crash New Mexico National Forest Service implements closures starting Thursday Netflix lays off […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy