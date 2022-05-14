Save the bees: What to do if you see a swarm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming, and bees are buzzing. Many try to steer clear of these insects, but experts say it is important not to kill them if you encounter one.

Bees are extremely vital to the environment. They pollinate the food we eat, along with trees and flowers other animals eat or live in.

In some cases, you may see a swarm of them on a car, or inside a shed as you are preparing to pull out the lawnmower. Wesley Wolken with American Beekeeping says to call a specialist if you encounter a swarm.

“So, when you see that ball of bees that looks like a man’s beard, or a football, or maybe shaped like a ball, just call. If you know a local beekeeper, call them—they’ll come and get them,” Wolken said.

Wolken also says most beekeepers will remove the swarm for free as long as it is not inside your house.

