ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Save the bees: What to do if you see a swarm

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asmdi_0feJsemr00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming, and bees are buzzing. Many try to steer clear of these insects, but experts say it is important not to kill them if you encounter one.

Bees are extremely vital to the environment. They pollinate the food we eat, along with trees and flowers other animals eat or live in.

How to avoid KDOT’s 24-mile detour at Newton

In some cases, you may see a swarm of them on a car, or inside a shed as you are preparing to pull out the lawnmower. Wesley Wolken with American Beekeeping says to call a specialist if you encounter a swarm.

“So, when you see that ball of bees that looks like a man’s beard, or a football, or maybe shaped like a ball, just call. If you know a local beekeeper, call them—they’ll come and get them,” Wolken said.

Wolken also says most beekeepers will remove the swarm for free as long as it is not inside your house.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
Salina Post

Rabbits in the garden? K-State offers protection advice

MANHATTAN — Rabbits are a common invader of home gardens, especially when plants flower in spring. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said there are many common-sense ways to keep the hungry critters out. “This time of year, rabbits gravitate to young vegetables and flowers,” Upham said. “But...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, KS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Pets & Animals
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
KSN News

Bradley Fair reveals Summer Concert Series artists

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bradley Fair has revealed the artists performing at its Summer Concert Series. The Summer Concert Series will hold performances at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday during the month of June in the Bradley Fair Plaza, 2000 N Rock Rd. New this year will include bluegrass and R&B performances. Also new this year […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Da Chicken Shak & More is returning to south Wichita

Over the past year, Da Chicken Shak has closed multiple stores and were just down to their original location at 2428 W. 13th Street. In the past week, though, signs went back up for Da Chicken Shak & More at one of the closed stores at 1112 W. 31st Street that closed in 2021.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Artist has big plans for Lindsborg mural

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) — An artist has designed a new mural for the City of Lindsborg in McPherson County. But before he can start painting it, he and his supporters are trying to raise money for the project. Cal McNichols has designed a colorful, giant Viking for the side of the Trollslända Toy Store at […]
LINDSBORG, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#The Swarm#Flowers#Ksnw#Kdot#American Beekeeping#Ksn Tv
wichitabyeb.com

Splash Aqua Park will reopen at the end of the month

Mark your calendars for May 27, Splash Aqua Park will be back open to the public. Located at 860 W. Steeple Bay Parkway, Splash Aqua Park is a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers all connected together and floating in a large lake. Tickets are available now...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Airfare prices taking flight ahead of holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Airfare is up just in time for Memorial Day planning and the summer. Prices are up 15% to 30% from 2019, according to some analysts. Some say it’s supply and demand. “More people are flying,” said aviation analyst Dean Headley. “Definitely. Pre-pandemic 2019, about 750 million people flew domestically inside the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Bel Aire to host Curbside Clean-Up event

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Bel Aire will be hosting its spring Curbside Clean-Up event on Saturday, May 21. According to the City of Bel Aire — Government Facebook page, Waste Connections will be making one pass through the City. The City says it is really important that you have your items […]
BEL AIRE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
wichitabyeb.com

Getting stuffed on chicken and waffles at Krispy’s Fried Chicken

Sometimes you want some heavy comfort food to end your day. That’s exactly how I felt and why I stopped by Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood. They have long been one of my favorite spots for fried chicken. When they call themselves “Krispy’s”, they aren’t lying, as it is the crispiest in town.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Torchy’s offering free tacos and queso this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans can score a free taco this weekend during Torchy’s Tacos “Free Taco And Queso Bash” event scheduled for May 19-22. Both locations in Wichita, on the east side at the intersection of 21st and Rock Rd, and the west side at 29th St. and Maize Rd., are offering one free […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How to avoid KDOT’s 24-mile detour at Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks of May, highway drivers heading east from Newton have to deal with the closing of a popular highway ramp. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound U.S. Interstate 135 ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 50 on Wednesday, May 18, so it can be patched. […]
NEWTON, KS
allaccess.com

KICT (T95)/Wichita Names Phyliss D’Eugenio PD

SUMMIT MEDIA's Active Rock KICT (T95)/WICHITA, KS has named PHYLISS D’EUGENIO the new PD and daytime personality for the station, replacing KEVIN "MEATBALL" KERR who left KICT for Mornings on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rock WRKR/KALAMAZOO, MI (NET NEWS 4/25/22). She joins SUMMITMEDIA from RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS in IDAHO FALLS, ID, where she was the APD/PM Drive personality for Active Rock KCVI (K-Bear 101).
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy