ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMfBP_0feJsZK600

Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal imposed a 24-hour curfew “with immediate effect” as the protest swelled in the state capital amid religious tensions.

The victim, identified as Deborah Samuel, was stoned, beaten and burnt to death on Friday at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state after being accused of “making a social media post that blasphemed ... Prophet Muhammad,” police said.

Authorities closed the school and asked other students to vacate the premises. Nevertheless, on Saturday students rallied to demand that police release their two fellow students held as suspects in connection with the killing.

The killing of Samuel, a Christian, highlights the deep division along religious lines in Africa’s most populous country, where violence has erupted in the past in response to actions or comments deemed anti-Islamic.

In the faraway Kaduna state, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Sokoto, the state government also banned protests “related to religious activity,” citing “moves by some unpatriotic elements” to organize a demonstration over the incident in Sokoto.

Christian and Muslim leaders alike condemned the student’s murder and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari “said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern and demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident,” according to a statement from a spokesperson.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

ISIS murders 20 Nigerian Christians in ‘revenge’ for setbacks in Middle East

Twenty Christians have been murdered by Daesh (ISIS) militants in Nigeria in revenge for the deaths of several of the group’s leaders in the Middle East. The atrocity took place in Borno state, where seven people were also killed by Islamists in an attack last week. Footage of the killings of the 20 captives, carried out by masked militants wielding knives and guns as they stood behind their kneeling victims, was posted online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Prophet Muhammad
Daily Mail

Black pensioner, 73, says court order threatening him and friends with jail for playing dominoes and backgammon too loudly is racist after 200 noise complaints from neighbours

A black pensioner says a court order threatening him and his friends with jail for playing board games too loudly following 200 noise complaints from neighbours is 'racist'. Ernest Theophile, 73, and a group of elderly companions have been gathering at Maida Hill Market Square in north London for the past 12 years, where they 'chat, socialise and play dominoes, cards and backgammon'.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New Jersey software developer, 45, was sleeper Hezbollah agent who planned to carry out terror attacks on famous US landmarks if Iran was bombed, court hears

A New Jersey software developer was a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous landmarks if Iran was bombed, prosecutors say. Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, worked for Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) from 2000 to 2005 as 'a terrorist and spy' scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and abroad, his trial heard Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Curfew#Christian#Nigerian#Anti Islamic
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

649K+
Followers
154K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy