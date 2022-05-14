Madison County animal shelter offered half-price adoptions

Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said there continues to be a shortage of infant formula nationwide. He said the White House is currently working on strategies to increase production of formula and help families access existing stock. He said if you are not able to find your baby’s formula, you should contact your pediatrician. To assist participants of its program, WIC has provided temporary formula substitutions which include store-brand formulas such as Parent’s Choice and Comforts brands that can be purchased with WIC benefits if the prescribed formula is not available. WIC participants can call the WIC office if they have questions about formula substitutions. Hensley said you should not dilute your baby’s formula, even for a short amount of time. Doing so can reduce the amount of nutrients a baby received which can lead to potential serious complications. Infants have unique nutritional needs, because of rapid growth, and appropriate intake of calories and nutrients directly translates into physical growth and neurological development. Babies who do not get the recommended vitamins and other nutrients they need to help their tissues and organs grow and function face significant short- and long-term health risks. He said the Laurel County Health Department will continue to monitor the shortage and post updates on their Facebook page.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO