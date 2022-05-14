Severe Weather Statement issued for Southampton, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The central City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The central City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deep Creek, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deep Creek and Chesapeake around 220 PM EDT. Great Bridge around 230 PM EDT. Fentress around 235 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 250 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo and Greenbrier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO