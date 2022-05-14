Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Laurel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAUREL AND WEST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central and southeastern Kentucky.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO