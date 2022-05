Despite its loss in the AAC final against Central Florida on Sunday, USF softball’s season is not over yet as the team was selected to play in the NCAA tournament. The Bulls (44-14) earned the No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional, where they will compete in the postseason against Mississippi State (33-24) which holds the No. 2 seed. The tournament host, No. 1-seeded Florida State (52-5) will also compete at home against No. 4 Howard (31-22).

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO