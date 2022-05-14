ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Woman pursues driver who stole her vehicle, police say

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeJkX_0feJqz9I00

A woman tried to take matters into her own hands when she spotted her stolen vehicle being driven by someone else in East Cleveland Saturday, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

At around noon Saturday, an officer from the East Cleveland Police Department saw two cars driving at a high rate of speed, with one of the cars chasing the other.

Police were notified that a woman called 911 to say she located her stolen car and was chasing it.

She told police dispatch that she was “going to get her car whether police helped her or not."

Police told her to stop chasing the vehicle, so they could apprehend the person fleeing in her stolen car.

The stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Cobalt, fled toward Arlington Road, reaching speeds of 40 mph, police said.

The male driver of the stolen Cobalt drove through a field and went through some bushes and into a parking lot of an apartment complex on Brackland Road in Cleveland.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police said he was not arrested, but has been positively identified. Police issued multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

No one was injured, police said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 9

Cassandra Brown-Collier
4d ago

While that was a scary thing to do, some people are mad and tired of being victims. I'm glad she didn't get hurt or worse.

Reply
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, OH
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Android Tv#Chevrolet Cobalt#Amazon Fire Tv
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Euclid teenager missing since April

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since April 28. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Kyrayah Brown may still be in the Euclid or Cleveland area. If you have any information, please call NCMEC at...
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Driver of motorcycle killed in crash in City of Green

AKRON, Ohio — A 56-year-old man died following a late-night motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night in Green, Ohio. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit Metro Crash Response Team arrived at the scene around 11:50 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of South Arlington Road...
GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
cleveland19.com

Death of Cleveland baby with fentanyl in system now ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the January death of a 15-month-old Cleveland boy is a homicide. Ricardo Johnson died on Jan. 14 and Cleveland police said he had suspected fentanyl in his system. Johnson’s mother, Casey Bisner, is currently charged with child endangering. 19...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man in his 50′s was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after being shot on the city’s West side. According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the 7200 block of Colgate Avenue around 11:15 p.m. This is in the city’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead in Summit County after being thrown from motorcycle

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Akron, according to Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree. The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on May 14 near the intersection of South Arlington Road and Moore Road in Green, according to a news release.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

35-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 35-year-old Larry V. Burkett-Uher of Cleveland as the pedestrian fatally struck on I-90 east on Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 1:37 p.m. near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Exit. According to police, Burkett-Uher...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy