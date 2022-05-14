Woman pursues driver who stole her vehicle, police say

A woman tried to take matters into her own hands when she spotted her stolen vehicle being driven by someone else in East Cleveland Saturday, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

At around noon Saturday, an officer from the East Cleveland Police Department saw two cars driving at a high rate of speed, with one of the cars chasing the other.

Police were notified that a woman called 911 to say she located her stolen car and was chasing it.

She told police dispatch that she was “going to get her car whether police helped her or not."

Police told her to stop chasing the vehicle, so they could apprehend the person fleeing in her stolen car.

The stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Cobalt, fled toward Arlington Road, reaching speeds of 40 mph, police said.

The male driver of the stolen Cobalt drove through a field and went through some bushes and into a parking lot of an apartment complex on Brackland Road in Cleveland.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police said he was not arrested, but has been positively identified. Police issued multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

No one was injured, police said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.