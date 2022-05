A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Morongo Basin at 11:16 p.m. last night (May 15,) startling residents of the high desert. The epicenter of the quake was 4 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs with a depth of nearly 5 miles. Reverberations from the quake could be felt well into Joshua Tree National Park and as far north as the Marine Corps Base. As of this morning, there are no reports of major damage or injury.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO