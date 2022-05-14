Volunteers build towards helping foster children's needs

On Saturday, Agape Ranch adoptive and foster care support and their church partner hosted their first bed build event of the year.

This is the first of two Agape Ranch bed build events this year.

At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Calallen, over 60 volunteers made a good old fashion assembly line to build beds for children.

The event has become so popular, they’ve had to close registration to volunteers, early.

“What I like is it brings our community together," said Gerald Phelps, a fifth year volunteer and priest of St. Andrews. "There were 18 different churches here helping and I believe seven different community organizations here. Helping us to build these beds, so that when the donation need arises in our community we can help out with those foster kids.”

Beds are built to go into the CarePortal . It’s a place where foster children and adoptive families in need of appliances can go to request them and beds are the most needed item.

“That’s the whole purpose and that’s why I'm here," Wes Bevly said, a first time volunteer and pastor of Yorktown Baptist Church. "That’s why everybody’s here, is to know there’s a need that needs to be filled and it’s within our own community. And there’s something that we can do to really impact that need.”

“You know it means the world," said Phelps. "As Christians, that’s what we’re called to do is to help our brothers and sisters out in their times of need. And To be their for these foster children when they’re being placed with a family, beds are the number one requested item. And to be able to meet that need is amazing. It also gives us the opportunity to meet the family and to pray with the family."

The volunteers were able to build 12 beds. Using the money received from Coastal Bend Day of Giving, Agape Ranch was able to buy 15 mattresses from Mattress Firm.

“It’s really important to—for children to know that they are loved," Shannon Murphy said, community relations coordinator for Agape Ranch. "And sometimes they’re in a situations in families where they cannot provide. And, that’s where we come together as a church to support children and families, here in the coastal bend.”

At the bed build, Nueces Electric Cooperative also donated $2,500 to Agape Ranch.

The next bed build is scheduled for October at Yorktown Baptist Church.

