Jerry and Gio: Can Giants get to nine wins this season?

Jerry said during Friday’s show off the cuff that the Giants could go 9-8 this season, and later said it was a joke and he hadn’t looked too deep into their schedule yet, but upon further discussion, he doesn’t see that number as too farfetched.

“If you assume two wins in the division, which is not great, going 2-4 in your division,” Jerry said. “And you look at their out-of-division games, they’re capable of winning another six or seven games.”

The Giants, when weighing total win percentage from last year, have the easiest 2022 schedule, thanks to home games against the Panthers, bears, Texans, and Lions, and road games against the rebuilding Jaguars and Seahawks. Around that, Jerry does note the team’s demanding holiday travel, but the bulk of their non-division games are winnable, especially if they take a step forward under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.

“They, of all the teams in terms of holiday travel, are completely screwed,” Jerry said. “They’ve got to play at Dallas on Thanksgiving, then have to play the Christmas Eve game, which is 1 p.m. so that’s not the worst part, but it’s on the road in Minnesota.”

