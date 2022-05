Baltimore has added a veteran defensive player. The Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed linebacker Vince Biegel to their 90-man roster. Originally a Packers fourth-round pick in 2017, Biegel has bounced around a bit since entering the league. He spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins, though he missed all of 2020 with an Achilles injury. He was on the practice squad for most of 2021, but was eventually promoted to the active roster. In all, Biegel played five games last year with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO