Monterey County, CA

Former Monterey County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on rape charges

By Victor Guzman
 4 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A former Monterey County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on rape charges.

The Monterey County Jail confirmed to KION that 43-year-old Nathaniel Thomas DiMaggio was booked on May 13 on multiple rape-related charges.

One of the charges referred to the rape of an unconscious/asleep person.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday May 7, 2022.

The sheriff's office said DiMaggio left the agency three years ago.

According to the jail, DiMaggio posted bail. It's up to the Monterey County District Attorney now to confirm an arraignment hearing.

Comments

Omar E. Armenta
4d ago

Now show his face just like any other criminal !!!

10
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

