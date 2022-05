John Legend has joined forces with JID for his new single ‘Dope’. The groovy song will serve as the lead single from his forthcoming new album, coming later this Summer. The singer spoke to Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1 about collaborating with the talented rapper. “He’s incredible, he’s such a gifted lyricist. He’s got such great charisma and great energy and we were looking for the perfect artist to join with me on this record. We were just listening to his body of work and thinking of what we could do on the track. We sent it to him and he loved the track and wanted to get on it and man… he murdered it,” he said.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO