The 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Season at the Wilson Center kicks off this October with Tootsie. Shane Fernando, VP for Advancement in the Arts and Executive/Artistic Director for the Wilson Center, believes there’s something for all ages headed to the stage next season. The season boasts 10 Broadway touring shows, including Anastasia, On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Annie, Book of Mormon, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar and My Fair Lady. In an effort to ensure Broadway shows are accessible to everyone, Fernando introduced the Broadway for a Better World program.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO