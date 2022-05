MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami air traffic controller Narciso Torres has been identified as the person who died when a small plane struck an SUV as it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge early Saturday afternoon. “This is a terrible tragedy that has sent shock waves throughout our NATCA family,” NATCA President Rich Santa said. “Our hearts go out to Narciso’s wife, Jennifer, his entire family, and the many fellow Union brothers and sisters that loved him so much and are now dealing with an unspeakable loss. Narciso touched so many people with his warmth and kindness, both within NATCA, in the facilities...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO